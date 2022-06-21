CCIA suggests coking enterprises should not produce when suffering losses

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 10:50:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Coking Industry Association (CCIA) held an online meeting on June 20, with major coking plants from Shanxi, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shaanxi, Jiangxi and Guizhou attending the conference.

In line with the CCIA’s suggestion, all participants agreed not to produce when incurring losses and not to sell if there is no profit. The overall coking industry will halt production of coke and suspend coal purchases. Moreover, the limited supplies will be mainly for clients with good reputation. Currently, the steel industry is undergoing a downturn, while the demand for coke exceeds supply, and this situation will likely continue. The association appealed to all market players to form a joint response to challenges as related industries have been through a tough post-pandemic period.