﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CCIA suggests coking enterprises should not produce when suffering losses

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 10:50:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Coking Industry Association (CCIA) held an online meeting on June 20, with major coking plants from Shanxi, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shaanxi, Jiangxi and Guizhou attending the conference.

In line with the CCIA’s suggestion, all participants agreed not to produce when incurring losses and not to sell if there is no profit. The overall coking industry will halt production of coke and suspend coal purchases. Moreover, the limited supplies will be mainly for clients with good reputation. Currently, the steel industry is undergoing a downturn, while the demand for coke exceeds supply, and this situation will likely continue. The association appealed to all market players to form a joint response to challenges as related industries have been through a tough post-pandemic period.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Far East Mining 

Similar articles

Negative outlook drags China’s coking coal and coke futures market down further

20 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey's coking coal imports down 4.2 percent in January-April

20 Jun | Steel News

Fitch Ratings increases iron ore price assumption for 2022 again

20 Jun | Steel News

Bearish sentiments grip coking coal and coke markets in China

17 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices lack support, new lower deals reported

17 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during June 6-12

17 Jun | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 24

17 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Dull outlook drags down coking coal futures in China

16 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia coking coal inflow to China continues

15 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coal output up 10.4 percent in Jan-May

15 Jun | Steel News