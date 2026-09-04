Canadian steelworkers press Ottawa for stronger worker supports ahead of counter-tariffs

United Steelworkers Union (USW) National Director Marty Warren met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on September 1 to discuss the impacts the US tariffs have had and will have on the Canadian steel industry when the new counter tariffs take effect on September 8. The objective was to discuss measures to protect Canadian workers, jobs, and industrial capacity.

Warren attended alongside federal ministers and other labor representatives, raising the difficulties facing workers and communities hit by US tariffs and the need for a long term strategy to strengthen the Canadian economy.

Warren said “Canada was right to hold the line rather than accept a bad deal and right to respond to these unjustified tariffs with counter tariffs. But workers did not start this trade war and should not pay the price.” He then advocated for measures to help keep workers working and ensuring those affected had the support the need.

The union called for stronger worker supports, including permanent improvements to Employment Insurance and an emergency program to keep workers attached to their jobs. Warren also said assistance directed at tariff affected industries must protect jobs and domestic production rather than subsidize companies that cut positions or move work elsewhere.

The USW additionally pushed for enhanced Buy Canadian procurement requirements, tougher enforcement against dumped and unfairly traded goods, a comprehensive industrial strategy and wider trade diversification to reduce reliance on the US market.

The meeting came one week before Canada's expanded countermeasures take effect. Ottawa announced on August 25 that it would match new US tariffs dollar for dollar and rate for rate, imposing 15, 25 and 50 percent duties from September 8 on products drawn from those targeted by US Section 338 and Section 232 tariffs, covering C$27.6 billion of imports from the US across steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper and electronics. Duties on US steel and aluminum products rise from 25 percent to 50 percent under the package, while existing counter tariffs on US automobiles remain in place.

The USW represents 225,000 members in Canada and 850,000 across Canada, the US and the Caribbean.