Canadian steelmakers request strict measures against US

In response to the Trump Administration’s reciprocal tariff announcement, Catherine Cobden, president and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), has stated that these tariffs along with the 25 percent tariffs enacted on March 12 will be damaging for both the Canadian and US economies, which are highly integrated on trade, by disrupting supply chains, impacting investments and leading to job losses.

“In light of this, Canada will need to recalibrate its relationship with the United States moving forward. To reduce our dependency, the Canadian steel industry urgently requires the adoption of strict border measures that address unfair steel trade in Canada and helps to recapture the Canadian market for our industry, our workers and our communities. We call on the Canadian government, and all political parties, to support the immediate adoption of these border measures,” Cobden said.