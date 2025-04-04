 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canadian...

Canadian steelmakers request strict measures against US

Friday, 04 April 2025 11:00:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In response to the Trump Administration’s reciprocal tariff announcement, Catherine Cobden, president and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), has stated that these tariffs along with the 25 percent tariffs enacted on March 12 will be damaging for both the Canadian and US economies, which are highly integrated on trade, by disrupting supply chains, impacting investments and leading to job losses.

“In light of this, Canada will need to recalibrate its relationship with the United States moving forward. To reduce our dependency, the Canadian steel industry urgently requires the adoption of strict border measures that address unfair steel trade in Canada and helps to recapture the Canadian market for our industry, our workers and our communities. We call on the Canadian government, and all political parties, to support the immediate adoption of these border measures,” Cobden said.

On April 2, the White House announced minimum 10 percent “baseline” reciprocal tariffs for most countries, with the top three nations on the list being China, the EU and Vietnam with 34 percent, 20 percent and 46 percent reciprocal tariffs, respectively, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Canada North America Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US import rebar and wire rod pricing flat as markets react to effects of tariffs

04 Apr | Longs and Billet

April US scrap prices seen down as tariff-inspired buying of finished steel slows ahead of tariff announcements

03 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

White House announces minimum 10 percent “baseline” reciprocal tariffs on a broad list of nations at Rose Garden ...

03 Apr | Steel News

White House to announce details of Trump reciprocal tariffs at 4 pm. Rose Garden ceremony

02 Apr | Steel News

US April scrap prices seen soft sideways to $20-40/gt less as supplies are reported to be growing

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canada files complaint with WTO against US steel tariffs

14 Mar | Steel News

US domestic rebar and wire rod pricing steady as markets wait and see if new Section 232 tariffs stick

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Trump administration backs down on 50 percent tariffs for Canada following Canadian concessions on power price hikes

12 Mar | Steel News

March US scrap expectations slip from earlier highs after Trump delays Canada-Mexico tariffs

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

US delays tariffs on Mexico and Canada

07 Mar | Steel News