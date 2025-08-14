 |  Login 
Canadian steelworkers urge government to protect jobs in face of tariffs

Thursday, 14 August 2025 11:58:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

United Steelworkers (USW) of Canada is calling on the federal government to take decisive action to protect jobs and industries following a new wave of steep US tariffs. The measures introduced by US President Donald Trump since February 2025 have significantly disrupted Canada-US trade and threaten thousands of jobs nationwide.

Escalating tariff measures

In March, a 25 percent surtax was placed on all US steel and aluminum imports with no exemption for Canada, then in May Trump announced that tariffs on steel and aluminum would double to 50 percent, and these are still in effect today. These measures threaten thousands of jobs and destabilize the deeply integrated supply chains between the two countries, USW stated.

Direct impact on Canadian workers

The steel and aluminum sectors employ over 20,000 USW members, with layoffs already reported. Work-sharing agreements are being implemented to minimize losses. Beyond metals, the tariffs are impacting forestry, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Higher costs are driving up prices on consumer goods, while investment plans across Canada are being put on hold.

USW’s demands to Ottawa

The USW is urging the federal government to expand Employment Insurance (EI) coverage, extend benefits, and lower eligibility thresholds; introduce wage subsidies tied to job guarantees; strengthen the Work-Sharing Program to prevent layoffs; develop a Canadian industrial strategy prioritizing domestic steel, aluminum, and wood in public projects; offer tax credits for purchasing Canadian-made goods; and build strategic reserves of critical minerals to secure supply chains.

Industrial strategy for long-term resilience

USW leaders stress that public funds must support Canadian jobs, not foreign imports. Reducing reliance on US trade and securing domestic manufacturing are seen as essential to protecting workers from future trade disputes.


