﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian steel association applauds trade remedy changes in 2022 budget

Friday, 08 April 2022 19:58:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), Catherine Cobden, released the following statement Thursday in response to the 2022 Federal Budget.

"The CSPA is pleased to see the inclusion of changes to Canada's trade remedy system in the 2022 federal budget," Cobden said. "While Canada has an effective trade remedy system, the changes announced today further strengthen these laws and demonstrate the country's commitment to rules-based trade."

Cobden added, "Strengthening Canada's trade remedy regime could not come at a more urgent time, as we face unprecedented levels of disruption in steel trade globally. The evolving nature of trade practices demands vigilance, and we are pleased to see the Government of Canada's willingness to take these steps."

Cobden said CSPA members remain "committed to continuing to work with the government on the implementation of these new measures and to ensuring the effectiveness of Canada's trade remedy system in support of the industry, our workers and the communities we serve."


Tags: Canada North America trading quotas & duties 

Similar articles

16 May

CITT launches inquiry into exclusion requests on steel imports subject to safeguards
29 Apr

Canada’s USW urges government to reconsider steel safeguard decision
26 Apr

CITT rules that corrosion-resistant flat steel products cause injury to Canadian industries
12 Apr

Canadian Coalition for Construction Steel welcomes CITT recommendation to reject safeguards
09 Apr

Canada to update retaliatory tariff list against US as Section 232 tariffs continue
21 Feb

Canada expects exemption from Section 232 in “the next few weeks”
04 Feb

Ontario and Quebec governments urge Canada to “surrender” trade war with US
28 Jan

Canada collects $839 million in steel and aluminum tariffs as of December
15 Jan

Canadian branch of USW calls for continued safeguards on imported steel
15 Jan

Canada's automotive industry meeting discusses need to resolve tariff issues