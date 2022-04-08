Canadian steel association applauds trade remedy changes in 2022 budget

Friday, 08 April 2022 19:58:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), Catherine Cobden, released the following statement Thursday in response to the 2022 Federal Budget.

"The CSPA is pleased to see the inclusion of changes to Canada's trade remedy system in the 2022 federal budget," Cobden said. "While Canada has an effective trade remedy system, the changes announced today further strengthen these laws and demonstrate the country's commitment to rules-based trade."

Cobden added, "Strengthening Canada's trade remedy regime could not come at a more urgent time, as we face unprecedented levels of disruption in steel trade globally. The evolving nature of trade practices demands vigilance, and we are pleased to see the Government of Canada's willingness to take these steps."

Cobden said CSPA members remain "committed to continuing to work with the government on the implementation of these new measures and to ensuring the effectiveness of Canada's trade remedy system in support of the industry, our workers and the communities we serve."