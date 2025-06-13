Canada plans new measures against dumped steel imports

Melanie Joly, Canada’s industry minister, has stated that the government soon plans to announce measures against dumped steel imports to protect Canadian steel industry, according to a report by Bloomberg. The country has concerns that the new US tariffs will likely divert trade into Canada.

The measures are expected to be effective in protecting domestic producers that are hit by the new US tariffs, while avoiding starting another trade war. Canadian officials are reported to be continuing talks with the US about their trade relationship. Furthermore, Joly noted that the government will stimulate the use of Canadian steel in major infrastructure projects in the country.

Last year, Canada implemented a 25 percent additional tax on steel and aluminum products from China, which is the main source of global oversupply.