 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canadian...

Canadian politician suggests expelling Mexico from USMCA

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 12:02:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The head of the Ontario government, Canada's largest province, Doug Ford, accused Mexico on Tuesday of being the "back door" for Chinese products and suggested expelling that country from the USMCA, according to local and international press reports.

At a press conference, Ford said that if Mexico "does not match the tariffs of Canada and the United States" on Chinese imports, it should not "sit at the table (USMCA) or enjoy access to the largest economy in the world," the news site Infobae reported.

He said that Canada should give priority to the United States and negotiate "a bilateral free trade agreement" between the two countries.

The USMCA will be reviewed by the three countries in 2026. Mexico exported $12.4 billion to Canada, representing 3.5 percent of the total. Mexico imported $8.7 billion from Canada, representing 2.1 percent of the total imported from January to August.


Tags: Hrc Flats Mexico North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Emirati buyers delay HRC purchases as ex-China offers soften

13 Nov | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 13, 2024 

13 Nov | Longs and Billet

HRC consumption in Mexico up 27 percent in September

13 Nov | Steel News

Nucor weekly Consumer Spot Price (CSP) for hot rolled coils moves up after two weeks of stability

12 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s local and import HRC prices fall again amid low demand, weak mood in China

12 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices hit by new futures price slump, future price trend unclear

12 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices stable amid slow demand in main trade destinations

12 Nov | Flats and Slab

Formosa’s new HRC offers in Vietnam relatively stable despite import price slump

12 Nov | Flats and Slab

Tosyalı-Toyo starts trial production at tin production capacity increase project

12 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 12, 2024 

12 Nov | Longs and Billet