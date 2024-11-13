Canadian politician suggests expelling Mexico from USMCA

The head of the Ontario government, Canada's largest province, Doug Ford, accused Mexico on Tuesday of being the "back door" for Chinese products and suggested expelling that country from the USMCA, according to local and international press reports.

At a press conference, Ford said that if Mexico "does not match the tariffs of Canada and the United States" on Chinese imports, it should not "sit at the table (USMCA) or enjoy access to the largest economy in the world," the news site Infobae reported.

He said that Canada should give priority to the United States and negotiate "a bilateral free trade agreement" between the two countries.



The USMCA will be reviewed by the three countries in 2026. Mexico exported $12.4 billion to Canada, representing 3.5 percent of the total. Mexico imported $8.7 billion from Canada, representing 2.1 percent of the total imported from January to August.