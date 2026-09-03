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Canadian industrial product prices increase, raw material prices decrease in July 2026

Thursday, 03 September 2026 17:47:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, prices of products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), increased 0.6 percent month over month in July and increased 12.4 percent on a yearly basis. Prices of raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), decreased 2.2 percent from June to July and increased 18.1 percent year over year in July.

The IPPI was up 0.6 percent month over month in July, following a 1.4 percent decrease in June.

The IPPI was up 12.4 percent year over year in July, the index's 22nd consecutive month of year-over-year increase.

In July, the RMPI decreased 2.2 percent month over month, mainly driven by lower prices for crude energy products (-3.6 percent) and metal ores, concentrates and scrap (-4.7 percent). Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI decreased 1.5 percent.

The RMPI increased 18.1 percent year on year in July, slowing from a 21.0 percent year over year gain in June. Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI posted a 16.7 percent year over year rise in July.

Tags: Raw Mat Canada North America Production 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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