Canadian iron ore production down 8.9 percent in February

According to Statistics Canada, Canada produced 5,036,806 mt of iron ore concentrates in February 2025, down 8.9 percent from January and down 4.9 percent from February 2024.

Canadian iron ore producers shipped 2,914,629 mt of iron ore concentrates in February, down 11.1 percent from January and down 11.9 percent from February 2024.

Closing inventories of iron ore concentrates at Canadian producers totaled 11,415,607 mt in February, compared to 10,998,866 mt in January and 8,574,496 mt in February 2024.