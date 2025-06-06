 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canadian...

Canadian iron ore production down 8.9 percent in February

Friday, 06 June 2025 20:47:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, Canada produced 5,036,806 mt of iron ore concentrates in February 2025, down 8.9 percent from January and down 4.9 percent from February 2024.

Canadian iron ore producers shipped 2,914,629 mt of iron ore concentrates in February, down 11.1 percent from January and down 11.9 percent from February 2024.

Closing inventories of iron ore concentrates at Canadian producers totaled 11,415,607 mt in February, compared to 10,998,866 mt in January and 8,574,496 mt in February 2024.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Canada North America Production 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 6, 2025

06 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 6, 2025 

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

Rio Tinto opens Western Range iron ore mine

06 Jun | Steel News

Iron ore in China keeps edging down slowly due to weak steel demand and output cuts rumors

05 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 5, 2025 

05 Jun | Longs and Billet

The price of Brazilian high-grade iron ore declines from last week

04 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 4, 2025

04 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 4, 2025 

04 Jun | Longs and Billet

Iron ore in China drops below $95/mt CFR as all signals negative

03 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia’s CZR approves sale of Robe Mesa iron ore project

03 Jun | Steel News