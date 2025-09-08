Canada’s Western Steel Works secures government funding to upgrade facilities

The provincial government of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada has announced a C$100,000 investment from the Innovation and Business Development Fund to support upgrades at Western Steel Works Inc., a West Coast-based custom metal fabrication company.

Western Steel Works has facilities in Deer Lake and Corner Brook. The company provides welding, fabrication, and machine shop services to multiple sectors including commercial, industrial, pulp and paper, forestry, fishing, energy and mining.

Technology upgrade: plasma cutting table

The investment will be used to acquire a new arc cutting water table that allows cutting thicker steel with greater precision and speed. The new system will reduce material waste, gas use and carbon emissions - delivering both economic and environmental benefits.

The total project cost is C$550,895, with contributions from the provincial government (C$100,000), other sources (C$340,000) and Western Steel Works itself (C$110,895).

Innovation Fund goals

The Innovation and Business Development Fund supports Newfoundland and Labrador’s efforts to build supply chain capacity for the energy sector, while enabling diversification into other industries. The program is designed to encourage collaboration, investment and growth, positioning the province as a global energy hub.