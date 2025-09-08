 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada’s...

Canada’s Western Steel Works secures government funding to upgrade facilities

Monday, 08 September 2025 16:21:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The provincial government of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada has announced a C$100,000 investment from the Innovation and Business Development Fund to support upgrades at Western Steel Works Inc., a West Coast-based custom metal fabrication company.

Western Steel Works has facilities in Deer Lake and Corner Brook. The company provides welding, fabrication, and machine shop services to multiple sectors including commercial, industrial, pulp and paper, forestry, fishing, energy and mining.

Technology upgrade: plasma cutting table

The investment will be used to acquire a new arc cutting water table that allows cutting thicker steel with greater precision and speed. The new system will reduce material waste, gas use and carbon emissions - delivering both economic and environmental benefits.

The total project cost is C$550,895, with contributions from the provincial government (C$100,000), other sources (C$340,000) and Western Steel Works itself (C$110,895).

Innovation Fund goals

The Innovation and Business Development Fund supports Newfoundland and Labrador’s efforts to build supply chain capacity for the energy sector, while enabling diversification into other industries. The program is designed to encourage collaboration, investment and growth, positioning the province as a global energy hub.


Tags: Canada North America Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Algoma Steel seeks federal loan in face of ongoing trade dispute

29 Jul | Steel News

Algoma Steel produces first steel using new EAF, launches low-carbon brand

11 Jul | Steel News

EAF investment of Canada’s Algoma Steel to be supported by new energy project

03 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Dofasco breaks ground in decarbonization project at Hamilton plant

14 Oct | Steel News

Ontario government to invest in decarbonization of ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s Hamilton plant

16 Feb | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel to build EAFs to replace BF steelmaking

12 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Dofasco and Canada to invest in decarbonization at Hamilton plant

02 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Canada orders two furnaces from Forni Industriali Bendotti

31 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to invest C$70 million in steel facilities in Quebec

25 Jan | Steel News

Finkl Steel invests in production line for tool and die steel in Canada

12 Jul | Steel News