﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Dofasco breaks ground in decarbonization project at Hamilton plant

Friday, 14 October 2022 12:25:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal has announced that it has broken ground on C$1.8 billion investment decarbonization project at its Canadian subsidiary ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s plant in Hamilton, Ontario.

The project will reduce annual carbon emissions at ArcelorMittal’s Hamilton operations by approximately three million mt within the next seven years, while transitioning away from the blast furnace steelmaking production route to the direct reduced iron (DRI)-electric arc furnace (EAF) production route.

The company has chosen Italy-based Tenova for the supply of Energiron® DRI (direct reduced iron) plant, which is the technology developed jointly by Tenova and Italian plantmaker Danieli. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt of DRI. The construction work will begin in January 2023, with the demolition of the decommissioned No.1 coke plant to make room for the new DRI plant. Demolition is anticipated to take up to nine months to complete.  

In addition to the new DRI facility, the project also involves the construction of an EAF capable of producing 2.4 million mt of high-quality steel through ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s existing casting and rolling facilities.

Construction on the new assets will be complete in 2026. The transition to new steelmaking process will be complete by 2028.


Tags: Canada North America Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Ontario government to invest in decarbonization of ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s Hamilton plant

16 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Dofasco and Canada to invest in decarbonization at Hamilton plant

02 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Canada orders two furnaces from Forni Industriali Bendotti

31 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to invest C$70 million in steel facilities in Quebec

25 Jan | Steel News

Danieli to upgrade ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada’s rolling mill

17 Mar | Steel News

Canada approves ArcelorMittal iron ore project

04 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal slows Canadian expansion project

04 Nov | Steel News

Mittal not expecting pre-crisis demand levels in developed world before 2015

16 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal invests $253 million to expand Canadian flat-rolled operations

19 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Dofasco to cut back production due to weak N. American demand

01 Oct | Steel News