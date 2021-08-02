ArcelorMittal Dofasco and Canada to invest in decarbonization at Hamilton plant

Monday, 02 August 2021 11:19:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal has announced that the government of Canada and the company together plan to invest a total of C$1.76 billion in decarbonization technologies at ArcelorMittal’s Canadian subsidiary ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s plant in Hamilton, Ontario. The intended investments will reduce annual carbon emissions at ArcelorMittal’s Hamilton operations by approximately three million mt within the next seven years, while transitioning away from the blast furnace steelmaking production route to the direct reduced iron (DRI)-electric arc furnace (EAF) production route. The government of Canada announced it will invest C$400 million in the project.

The DRI facility will have an annual production capacity of two million mt and the EAF facility will be capable of producing 2.4 million mt of high-quality steel through its existing secondary metallurgy and secondary casting facilities. The new DRI and EAF will be in production before the end of 2028.

“The new steelmaking footprint will improve our capability to support the most demanding product segments with advanced high-strength steels, including those used for the emerging electric vehicles in the automotive sector,” Ron Bedard, ArcelorMittal Dofasco president and CEO, commented.