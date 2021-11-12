Canada’s Algoma Steel to build EAFs to replace BF steelmaking

Friday, 12 November 2021 13:54:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canada-based Algoma Steel has announced that it will construct two new state-of-the-art electric arc furnaces to replace its existing blast furnace and basic oxygen steelmaking operations. The transformation is expected to reduce Algoma’s carbon emissions by approximately 70 percent.

Following the transformation to electric arc furnace steelmaking, the company’s plant’s annual raw steel production capacity will total approximately 3.7 million mt and include new vacuum degassing capability to expand the company’s offering of steel plate grades.

The company plans to invest approximately CDN$700 million in the transformation. Algoma stated that it anticipates a 30-month construction phase for the electric arc furnace facility, which will come online in 2024.