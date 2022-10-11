﻿
Canada’s Teck Resources sees lower met coal sales in Q3

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 15:18:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canadian mining firm Teck Resources has announced its performance results for the third quarter of the current year.

Although the company’s sales were within its revised guidance of 5.5-5.9 million mt, the performance has been largely affected by the suspension of operations in Elk Valley and labor actions at Westshore Terminals. Specifically, the company’s metallurgical coal sales in the third quarter totaled 5.6 million mt, down 11.1 percent quarter on quarter and down 5.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, realized metallurgical coal prices in the third quarter stood at $304/mt, down from a record $453/mt in the second quarter, but up 9.7 percent year on year.


