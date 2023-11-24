Canada’s Strategic Resources to build iron ore pelletizer in Quebec

Friday, 24 November 2023 11:19:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canada-based mineral exploration and development company Strategic Resources Inc. has announced that it has received written confirmation from the Quebec Ministry of Environment that it can build a larger iron ore pelletizer at Port Saguenay in Quebec.

The pelletizer will have an annual production capacity of four million mt of pellets.

Following the confirmation, Strategic Resources is now looking to secure third party iron ore pellet feed to be processed into iron ore pellets for use in the green steel market.

According to the company’s statement, pelletizing capacity is required in North America to address the need for high purity materials used in electric furnace steel mills, an important industrial strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally.