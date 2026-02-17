Canada’s iron and steel imports down 24.3 in Jan-Nov 2025

According to data from Statistics Canada, the country’s iron and steel imports totaled 1.32 million mt in November 2025, down by 52.9 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $823.82 million in November 2025, compared to $1.0 billion in the same month of 2024.

In the given month, Canada imported the most iron and steel from the US with 257,603 mt. Other top sources of imported iron and steel in November include South Korea with 79,231 mt.

In the January-November period last year, Canada’s iron and steel imports amounted to 17.15 million mt, down by 24.3 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $9.65 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, compared to $11.29 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.