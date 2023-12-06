﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada’s trade surplus widens to $3 billion in October

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 00:00:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, in October, Canada's merchandise imports fell 2.8 percent, while exports edged up 0.1 percent. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the world widened from $1.1 billion in September to $3.0 billion in October.

Total imports fell 2.8 percent in October, with decreases in 8 of the 11 product sections. In real (or volume) terms, imports were down 3.2 percent.

Total exports (+0.1 percent) edged up in October, registering a fourth consecutive monthly increase. The increase came despite declines in 6 of the 11 product sections. Excluding energy products, exports rose 0.5 percent. In real (or volume) terms, total exports edged down 0.1 percent.

Exports to countries other than the United States rose 3.9 percent in October, driven by exports to Saudi Arabia (other transportation equipment), the Netherlands (iron ore), Switzerland (unwrought gold) and Italy (aircraft). Imports from countries other than the United States declined 0.9 percent. Imports from Japan (various products), China (various products) and Mexico (passenger cars) saw the largest declines. Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States narrowed from $9.9 billion in September to $9.1 billion in October.

Following three consecutive monthly increases, exports to the United States were down 1.0 percent in October. Imports from the United States also fell, declining 3.9 percent. As a result, Canada's trade surplus with the United States widened for a fourth consecutive month, going from $11.0 billion in September to $12.1 billion in October.


Tags: Canada North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Canada’s trade surplus widens to $2.0 billion in September

07 Nov | Steel News

Canada’s trade deficit narrows to $987 million in July

06 Sep | Steel News

Canadian trade deficit widens to $3.7 billion in June

08 Aug | Steel News

Canada’s trade surplus turns to $3.4 billion deficit in May

06 Jul | Steel News

Canadian trade surplus widens to $1.9 billion in April

07 Jun | Steel News

Canada reverses trade deficit to $972 million surplus in March

04 May | Steel News

Canadian trade surplus narrows to $422 million in February

05 Apr | Steel News

Canadian trade surplus widens to $1.9 billion in January

09 Mar | Steel News

Canadian trade deficit narrows to $160 million in December

07 Feb | Steel News

US rig count trends neutral while Canadian count rises again week-on-week

27 Jan | Steel News