Canada’s iron and steel imports down 20.1 in Jan-Oct 2025

According to data from Statistics Canada, the country’s iron and steel imports totaled 1.15 million mt in October 2025, down by 70.0 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $913.16 million in October 2025, compared to $1.01 billion in the same month of 2024.

In the given month, Canada imported the most iron and steel from the US with 301,155 mt. Other top sources of imported iron and steel in October include China with 45,568 mt.

In the January-October period last year, Canada’s iron and steel imports amounted to 15.84 million mt, down by 20.1 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $8.83 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, compared to $10.28 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.