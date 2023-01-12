Canada’s Algoma Steel expects to return to more normalized shipments in FY 2022-23

Thursday, 12 January 2023 10:40:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has announced its guidance for its third quarter (October-December) of the financial year 2022-23.

The company expects its total steel shipments to be approximately 455,000 mt and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $35-45 million in the third quarter, due to lower than expected plate shipments, continued softening in steel pricing, and normal seasonal maintenance activities ahead of winter.

Algoma Steel expects to produce adjusted EBITDA of $395-405 million for the first nine months of financial year 2022-23.

In addition, the company’s plate mill has resumed normal production levels following modernization works and Algoma Steel expects to return to more normalized shipments in the given financial year.