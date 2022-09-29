Canada’s Algoma Steel expects lower shipments in Q2 FY 2022-23

Thursday, 29 September 2022 15:52:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has announced its guidance for its second quarter (July-September) of the financial year 2022-23.

The company expects its adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $75-80 million in the second quarter, due to the continued decline in the company’s finished steel prices.

“In the second quarter we experienced a production shortfall due to various operational challenges, resulting in a decline in shipments to an estimated 415,000 to 425,000 mt for the quarter. The most significant of these challenges was the previously disclosed plate mill modernization commissioning delay. We are now operating above 80 percent capacity,” Michael Garcia, Algoma’s chief executive officer, commented.