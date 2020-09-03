﻿
English
CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales to rise by 11.3 percent in August

Thursday, 03 September 2020 14:48:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August, sales of automotive vehicles of vehicle producers in China are expected to reach 2.18 million units, up 3.2 percent month on month and rising by 11.3 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). In particular, sales of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are expected to indicate year-on-year rises of 4.4 percent and 37.5 percent in August, respectively.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), there will be sales promotion activities in September and October; for instance, Beijing Motor Show in late September, which will boost sales of vehicles. Meanwhile, since overseas travel will be limited in the current year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, more consumers will prefer holidays by car in China, which will positively affect car sales in the near future.


