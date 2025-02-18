 |  Login 
CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 0.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 09:47:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In January this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.45 million units and 2.423 million units, increasing by 1.7 percent and decreasing by 0.6 percent year on year, respectively, while declining by 27.2 percent and 30.5 percent month on month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In January, China’s vehicle export amounted to 470,000 units, down 6.8 percent month on month, while up 6.1 percent year on year.  

In January, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 1.015 million units and 944,000 units, up 29.0 percent and 29.4 percent year on year, respectively. 

Sales of new energy vehicles reached 38.9 percent of total new vehicle sales in the given month. 

In January, China’s NEVs export amounted to 150,000 units, up 12.6 percent month on month, while up 49.6 percent year on year.


