Business confidence in Mexico hits decade high in December

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 23:36:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The business confidence index (BCI) in Mexico increased 8.2 percent in December, year-over-year, the 11th consecutive annual increase. The BCI was 54.4 points, the highest level in 10 years and four months, only surpassed by the 56.5 points in August 2013, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The positive behavior in November was generalized in the four industries considered in the indicator. The confidence of entrepreneurs in the non-financial private services industry increased 34.2 percent, in manufacturing it grew 7.9 percent, in the commerce sector it increased 7.6 percent and the construction industry rose 5.0 percent compared to December of last year.

According to Inegi, the greatest percentage weight in the BCI is given to “non-financial private services” with 46.0 percent, commerce contributes 23.5 percent, manufacturing industries contribute 21.2 percent and construction contributes 21.2 percent. 9.3 percent.