British Steel to close coke ovens to overcome global economic challenges

Thursday, 23 February 2023 13:35:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has officially announced that it plans to close its coke ovens at its Scunthorpe site as part of its drive to overcome global economic challenges such as the economic slowdown, rising inflation and high energy prices, and to build a sustainable future for the company.

The company stated that its bills for energy and carbon increased by a total of £190 million last year, leading to a rise in operating costs.

The closure could lead to the loss of up to 260 roles at the company’s Scunthorpe site. “The trade unions are aware of our proposal to close the coke ovens and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure a long-term safe and sustainable future for the company, thousands of employees and many more people in our supply chain. We also continue to look at other potential cost-saving measures across the business,” Xifeng Han, British Steel CEO, said.

The coke ovens in question are reaching the end of their operational life and their closure would bring environmental benefits including reductions in emissions to air and water, SteelOrbis understands. In addition, the closure of the coke ovens will mean that the company will import coke for the continuity of its operations.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking 

