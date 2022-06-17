﻿
British Steel partners with Drax to support carbon capture project

Friday, 17 June 2022 15:05:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it has signed an agreement with UK-based renewable energy company Drax to explore opportunities for its steel to be used to build the world’s largest carbon capture project at Drax’s power station in the country. 

The agreement brings together two major industries to support the development of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS).

Through the partnership, Drax and British Steel aim to support efforts to meet the UK’s climate targets.

Around 13,000 mt of steel will be required for the major infrastructure project, including beams produced at British Steel’s Scunthorpe and Teesside steel works.

Drax’s BECCS project could capture eight million mt of carbon a year from 2030.


