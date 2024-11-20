 |  Login 
British Steel opens steel rail storage facility

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 12:05:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has opened a £10 million storage facility for steel rails to be used in train tracks in North Lincolnshire, according to media reports. The facility will supply tracks to Network Rail, increasing the availability of stock.

Craig Harvey, British Steel’s commercial director, said in comments made to the BBC that the investment supports the government’s ambition to improve rail travel and connectivity. He went on to say that British Steel has "an integral role to play in strengthening the UK’s infrastructure and enabling development".

The facility has the capacity to store 25,000 mt of 108-meter rails.


Tags: UK European Union Steelmaking 

