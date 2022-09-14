Primetals to modernize two galvanizing lines at voestalpine

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 13:51:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has received an order from Austrian steel producer voestalpine for adapting and expanding the existing electrical, drive, and automation systems as part of the rebuilding of hot dip galvanizing line No. 4 at voestalpine's steel plant in Linz, Austria. Thanks to this investment, the plant will be able to produce steel grades with higher strengths, improved elongation values, and a wider range of dimensions for the automotive industry. Primetals Technologies will also modernize the electrical and automation systems at hot dip galvanizing line No. 3.

By rebuilding and expanding hot dip galvanizing line No. 4, voestalpine will be able to support the automotive industry in manufacturing even safer cars. The CO2 footprint of automobiles can also be reduced by producing lighter car bodies while maintaining the same formability.

Primetals said that the entire modernization and conversion work on the two hot dip galvanizing lines will be carried out during planned shutdown periods. The time frame is only a few days in length.

Voestalpine supplies high-quality hot and cold rolled as well as electrolytically galvanized, hot dip galvanized, organically coated, and electrical steel strip for the automotive, electrical, household appliance, and manufacturing industries.