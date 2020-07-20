Tata Steel UK explores switch to EAFs, unions concerned

Monday, 20 July 2020 14:46:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Britain’s leading steel producer Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of India-based Tata Steel, plans to shut down its two blast furnaces at its steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and replace them with electric arc furnaces (EAF) to achieve its greensteel strategy by 2050, according to media reports. However, workers’ unions are concerned that the switch could lead to mass job losses at the steelworks which account for nearly half of the employment in Port Talbot which employ about 3,500 people.

“We are in active discussions with the UK government on several options for the future of our UK operations, including potential co-operation and participation from the government to create a sustainable decarbonised footprint for the future. At this stage no decisions have been made,” said a spokesperson for Tata Steel Europe, adding that its UK operations have faced structural challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The workers’ unions seek urgent clarification from Tata Steel. “Steel production accounts for half the jobs at Port Talbot and this plan would devastate the town and the community. If necessary, we will be prepared to fight to protect our members’ livelihoods and the future of our industry,” said a spokesperson for Community, the steelworkers’ union.