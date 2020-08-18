﻿
English
Liberty is interested in Tata Steel’s Port Talbot plant

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 14:51:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Liberty Group founder Sanjeev Gupta expressed interest in Tata Steel’s Port Talbot facilities in South Wales, following the reports that the UK government and Tata Steel failed to agree on a rescue package for the UK business.

Mr. Gupta said that they have a long-standing history with Tata and they “are open to any kind of cooperation”, including the acquisition of Port Talbot plant, SteelOrbis understands.

Denying that the talks ended, "We remain in ongoing and constructive talks with the UK Government on areas of potential support,” said Tata Steel. 

As SteelOrbis previously reported, Tata Steel UK plans to shut down its two blast furnaces at its steelworks at Port Talbot and replace them with electric arc furnaces to achieve its greensteel strategy by 2050.


