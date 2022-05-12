British Steel obtains new major rail contract

Thursday, 12 May 2022 11:25:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it has been awarded another major rail contract extension by Network Rail. With the two-year agreement British Steel will retain its position as principal supplier to the company which operates and maintains Britain’s rail infrastructure.

By March 2024, British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant will have supplied Network Rail with more than one million mt of rail (circa 19,000 kilometers) in a decade.

In addition to the supply of rails, the contract will also see British Steel build two new developments to further enhance services to Network Rail, namely a multi-million-pound new storage facility for long-length rails and a dedicated train servicing facility to allow essential maintenance to Network Rail's Rail Delivery Trains.