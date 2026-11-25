Brazil's crude steel production totaled 2.839 million metric tons (mt) in October 2026, compared with 3.002 million mt in October 2025, according to the Brazilian steel institute Aco Brasil (IABr).

On the same basis, rolled product output declined by 1 percent to 2.005 million mt, flat product production rose by 7.5 percent to 1.228 million mt, while long product output fell by 12 percent to 776,000 mt.

Domestic sales of steel products increased by 0.3 percent to 1.799 million mt. Apparent steel consumption declined by 0.5 percent to 2.271 million mt, while exports rose by 2.9 percent to 884,000 mt and imports grew by 8.2 percent to 512,300 mt.

In November, the Steel Industry Confidence Index (ICIA), which measures sentiment among executives in Brazil's steel sector, declined to 37.5 points from 44 points in October. This was the lowest level since October 2025 and remains far below the 50-point threshold that separates market sentiment from optimistic to pessimistic.

According to analysts, the pessimism reflects sector executives' post-election concerns following the re-election of leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.