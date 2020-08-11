﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazil's iron ore exports down by 0.3 percent in July

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 10:31:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazil's iron ore export volume amounted to 34.11 million mt in July this year, falling by 0.3 percent compared to the same month of 2019, according to the information released by the Brazilian Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade. Brazil's iron ore exports in July totaled $2.39 billion in value, decreasing by 6.6 percent year on year.

In July, Brazil's export volume of semi-finished products of iron and steel amounted to 661,316 mt, down by 9.7 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while these exports were valued at $236.32 million, decreasing by 36.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the same month Brazil's flat steel exports totaled 100,697 metric tons, up by 8.9 percent year on year. The revenue generated by these exports totaled $59.36 million, decreasing by 12 percent from the July 2019 level.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Brazil  South America  iron ore  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Aug

Brazilian pig iron exports rise in Jan-July amid demand from China
07  Aug

Usiminas-owned MUSA considers investments
03  Aug

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 9.4 percent in H1
21  Jul

Vale’s iron ore output down 7.1 percent in H1, maintains guidance
17  Jul

Brazilian court seizes assets of companies engaged in illegal iron ore mining