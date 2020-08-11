Brazil's iron ore exports down by 0.3 percent in July

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 10:31:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil's iron ore export volume amounted to 34.11 million mt in July this year, falling by 0.3 percent compared to the same month of 2019, according to the information released by the Brazilian Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade. Brazil's iron ore exports in July totaled $2.39 billion in value, decreasing by 6.6 percent year on year.

In July, Brazil's export volume of semi-finished products of iron and steel amounted to 661,316 mt, down by 9.7 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while these exports were valued at $236.32 million, decreasing by 36.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the same month Brazil's flat steel exports totaled 100,697 metric tons, up by 8.9 percent year on year. The revenue generated by these exports totaled $59.36 million, decreasing by 12 percent from the July 2019 level.