Brazil’s CSN secures natural gas supply from Petrobras

Thursday, 05 September 2024 12:29:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras has announced that it has signed a contract to supply natural gas to Brazilian steel and iron ore producer Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s (CSN) steel plant in Rio de Janeiro. The contract focuses on a long-term relationship and the creation of new opportunities attached to the companies’ decarbonization targets.

Petrobras and CSN will develop optimizations to use natural gas consumption in other processes according to the companies’ energy transition targets. The contract with Petrobras stipulates the migration of CSN’s President Vargas Power Plant in Volta Redonda to the natural gas market.

“With this move, CSN has become the foremost Brazilian industrial consumer of natural gas operating in the free market,” Rogério Pizeta, CNS’s energy director, said.


