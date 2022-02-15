﻿
English
Brazil’s CSN plans to increase steel prices in late February

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 22:22:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) will increase steel prices for its distribution chain on February 22, according to a media report by Valor. The company will increase steel prices by 5 percent for heavy plates and HRC, and 6 percent for CRC.

The media report noted it will also raise prices by 7 percent for both zinc and galvanized steel, according to unnamed sources.

The media report said Brazilian steelmakers are gradually ending discounts for steel prices due to increased costs for iron ore, coal and energy.


