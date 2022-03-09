﻿
Brazil’s ArcelorMittal Tubarão awarded sustainability certification

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 20:34:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal Tubarão, the Brazilian flat steelmaker subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, was awarded a sustainability certification, the company said on Wednesday. The company was the first in Latin America to obtain the ResponsibleSteel certification, according to ArcelorMittal Tubarão and ResponsibleSteel, the organization issuing the award.

ArcelorMittal Tubarão said independent auditing company DNV Brasil completed an auditing process, which included gathering detailed information about the company’s sustainability practices and works. Then, it collected evidence of such practices, visited the mill and interviewed stakeholders.

“This is not an easily achieved accomplishment and the highlights of the sector are not focused only on decarbonization processes but also on the respect for human rights, labour rights and local communities always ensuring that health and safety remain a priority and focusing on the larger spectrum of ESG principles,” said Ali Lucas, CEO at ResponsibleSteel.


