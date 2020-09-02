Brazilian state sets rules for dam safety reports

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 20:39:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, which is home to a large number of steelmaking and iron ore companies, has set new rules for auditing companies to publish dam safety reports.

Auditing companies are hired by miners to report on the safety of dams. The new rules will take place in March 2021, according to Minas Gerais state news agency, Agencia Minas.

The Minas Gerais state government said one of the rules demands auditors to make a diagnosis of a dam under “regular” operation conditions. Another rule sets up the requisites to evaluate the condition of a dam after damages or fragility.