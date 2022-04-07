Brazilian state attracting new iron ore producers

Thursday, 07 April 2022 20:07:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul has welcomed two new iron ore producers, as the state seeks to draw more investors. 4B Mining Participações and 3A Mining should together produce 4 million mt of iron ore per year in the city of Corumbá.

At a later undisclosed phase, the two companies will have a total iron ore output capacity of 8 million mt/year. 4B Mining Participações will develop 65 percent Fe content iron ore as well as a manganese project.

3A Mining has four permits to explore iron ore in the city of Corumba. It expects to initially invest BRL 30 million ($6.3 million) to develop the project.