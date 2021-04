Monday, 05 April 2021 22:27:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian mining regulator, the National Mining Agency (ANM), halted four mining dams, it said. Out of the four halted dams, SteelOrbis has learned one was an iron ore dam, which belongs to Mineração Corumbaense Reunida SA.

ANM said Brazil has 43 halted dams, including another three whose activities were already suspended. ANM said Brazil has 438 dams total, including iron ore dams, out of which 395 have a stability certificate.