Brazilian regulator and trade group team up to digitize mining documents

Friday, 30 April 2021 18:45:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian National Mining Agency, the industry’s regulator, and the local Confederation of Industries, CNI, have signed a cooperation agreement that is expected to help the regulator digitize and speed up mining processes, ANM said this week.

Among the processes that should benefit from the full digitalization of documents are the registry of mining rights. Mining rights are granted by ANM, and allow companies to operate mining projects, including iron ore projects.

ANM said CNI would digitize over 95 million pages of documents and maps of about 1.2 million mining processes that are pending at the Brazilian regulator.


