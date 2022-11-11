Brazilian plate exports decline in October

Friday, 11 November 2022 22:58:00 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 9,700 mt of heavy plate in September, against 52,800 mt in September, while importing 26,000 mt of the product in October, against 600 mt September.

The exports in October were all destined to South American countries, in average at $1,275/mt, FOB conditions.

The exporters were Usiminas (5,400 mt), and ArcelorMittal (4,200 mt), while 100 mt were exported by traders.

The imports were from Europe (25,500 mt at $786/mt), China (450 mt at $1,034/mt) and the US (50 mt at $2,469/mt) also FOB conditions.