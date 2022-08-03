Brazilian pig iron exports decline in July

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 21:40:59 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian exports of pig iron declined to 280,900 mt in July, compared to 407,700 mt in June, according to customs.

Shipments in June were destined to the US (226,400 mt at $854/mt), Europe (49,000 mt at $709/mt) and South America (5,500 mt at $938/mt), all FOB conditions and price deals probably closed in May.

The exports were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (224,800 mt), from the northern state of Para (47,300 mt) and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (8,800 mt).