Brazilian industrial activity maintains high level in February

During the first two months of 2025, the utilization of industrial capacity in Brazil has been higher compared to the same period in 2024. According to the local industrial association, CNI, the sector continues to sustain the high level of activities observed for most of 2025.

Employment levels increased on a yearly basis in February, while production levels showed a slight decline when compared to the same period last year. The expectations of industrial entrepreneurs registered in March, remain positive regarding raw material acquisitions, the number of employees, and both domestic and export demands.

Despite these positive expectations, investment plans have declined during the first three months of 2025 compared to interview results from the same period in 2024. The utilization rate of the Brazilian industry in February 2025 was recorded at 69 percent, up from 68 percent in February 2024.

The research by CNI was conducted between March 6 and March 17, encompassing representatives from 1,474 industrial companies.