Brazilian home builders expect 20,000 mt steel shipment from Turkey

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 22:47:26 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian home builders are expecting a second steel shipment of 20,000 mt, which should arrive from Turkey by the end of this week, according to a media report by Folha.

This is the second steel import shipment Brazilian home builders will receive since the local Chamber of Civil Construction (CBIC) convinced its members to study alternatives to get cheaper steel products due to the appreciated cost and lack of the product in the domestic market, as reported by SteelOrbis.

A third steel shipment should be closed for delivery in September. In July this year, 140 home builders from eight Brazilian states got 20,000 mt of steel in a move to avoid the higher domestic steel prices.


Tags: South America  construction  Brazil


