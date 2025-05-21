 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian finished steel commercial balance shows a lower deficit in April

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 18:15:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported in April 108,628 mt of finished steel products, priced at $93.973 million, while imported 291,654 mt at $207.136 million.

This compares to Brazil exporting 131,485 mt at $106.118 million and importing 406,782 mt worth $268.385 million in March.

The numbers of April indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 183,026 mt compared to 275,297 mt in March.

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $113.162 million in April against a deficit of $162.127 million in March.

The main exported items in April were rebars (29 percent), wire rod (22 percent), HRC (18 percent), coated flat products (12 percent), and CRC (10 percent).

The main imported items in April coated flat products (45 percent), HRC (19 percent), CRC (9 percent), and rebars (7 percent).


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports maintains stability

21 May | Flats and Slab

Vale has plans to introduce lower grade iron ore in the Asian market

20 May | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production declined in April

20 May | Steel News

CRC import price offers maintain stability in Brazil

19 May | Flats and Slab

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines from last week

19 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian rebar export price declines in four weeks

16 May | Longs and Billet

Price stable for Brazilian HDG exports

16 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-Brazil BPI drops due to pressure from US buyers, lower scrap

16 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in March

16 May | Steel News

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil decline in April

16 May | Steel News