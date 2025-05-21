Brazilian finished steel commercial balance shows a lower deficit in April

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported in April 108,628 mt of finished steel products, priced at $93.973 million, while imported 291,654 mt at $207.136 million.

This compares to Brazil exporting 131,485 mt at $106.118 million and importing 406,782 mt worth $268.385 million in March.

The numbers of April indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 183,026 mt compared to 275,297 mt in March.

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $113.162 million in April against a deficit of $162.127 million in March.

The main exported items in April were rebars (29 percent), wire rod (22 percent), HRC (18 percent), coated flat products (12 percent), and CRC (10 percent).

The main imported items in April coated flat products (45 percent), HRC (19 percent), CRC (9 percent), and rebars (7 percent).