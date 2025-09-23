 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian finished steel commercial balance deficit increases in August

Tuesday, 23 September 2025 00:21:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported in August 87,919 mt of finished carbon steel products, priced at $71.179 million, while importing 254,825 mt at $184.257 million.

This compares to Brazil exporting 165,628 mt at $127.753 million and importing 291,982 mt worth $217.904 million in July.

The numbers for August indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 166,905 mt against a deficit of 112,684 mt in July.

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $113.077 million in August, against a deficit of $90,150 million in July.

In volume, the main exported items in August were wire rod (27 percent), HRC (23 percent), rebars (21 percent), and coated flat products (17 percent).

The main imported items in August were coated flat products (36 percent), HRC (30 percent), and CRC (15 percent).


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian HRC domestic price declines in two weeks

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vale completes JV with GIP in Aliança Geração de Energia

22 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian rebar export price declines in four weeks

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

Pressure on ex-Brazil BPI increases due to high number of available cargoes

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil decline in August

18 Sep | Steel News

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazilian crude steel production declines 4.6 percent in August 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price is stable on weekly basis

17 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Gerdau warns Brazil’s steel sector faces collapse amid surging imports, idle capacities

16 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau workers initiate strike in Brazil

16 Sep | Steel News