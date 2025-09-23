Brazilian finished steel commercial balance deficit increases in August

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported in August 87,919 mt of finished carbon steel products, priced at $71.179 million, while importing 254,825 mt at $184.257 million.

This compares to Brazil exporting 165,628 mt at $127.753 million and importing 291,982 mt worth $217.904 million in July.

The numbers for August indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 166,905 mt against a deficit of 112,684 mt in July.

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $113.077 million in August, against a deficit of $90,150 million in July.

In volume, the main exported items in August were wire rod (27 percent), HRC (23 percent), rebars (21 percent), and coated flat products (17 percent).

The main imported items in August were coated flat products (36 percent), HRC (30 percent), and CRC (15 percent).