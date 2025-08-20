 |  Login 
Brazilian finished steel commercial balance deficit declines in July

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 23:07:01 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported in July 169,628 mt of finished carbon steel products, priced at $127.753 million, while imported 291,982 mt at $217.904 million.

This compares to Brazil exporting 64,057 mt at $55.357 million and importing 402,527 mt worth $279.136 million in June.

The numbers of July indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 169,298 mt against a deficit of 338,480 mt in June.

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $90.150 million in July against a deficit of $224.006 million in June.

In volume, the main exported items in July were HRC and rebars (25 percent each), wire rod (22 percent), and CRC (13 percent).

The main imported items in July were coated flat products (42 percent), HRC (26 percent), CRC (9 percent), beams (8 percent), and wires (7 percent).


