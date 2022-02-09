﻿
Brazilian entities sign agreement to aid mining sector

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 20:23:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Several Brazilian entities have signed an agreement to aid and boost the local mining sector, including the iron ore industry.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), the local development bank (BNDES), the Research Company of Mineral Resources (CPRM) and the National Mining Agency (ANM) signed the agreement this week, as MME launched the Mining Week and presented the National Mining Plan 2050.

The agreement aims to study, discuss and propose actions to further develop the Brazilian mining sector, from which the iron ore business accounts for much of the segment’s exports.

The agreement also aims to help the Brazilian mining sector get adequate policies for project financing, as well as to improve the environment, social and governance (ESG) aspects of local businesses.

MME said that having BNDES sign the agreement will help the sector reach other agreements to get financing and foreign investments in Brazil.


