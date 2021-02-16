﻿
English
Brazil to auction over 7,000 mining sites in March

Tuesday, 16 February 2021 00:38:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian government, through its privatization and concession program PPI, expects to auction 7,027 mining sites on March 1, 2021, SteelOrbis has learned.

PPI commenced the project in September 2020, as reported by SteelOrbis. By November, it offered 500 mining sites, including iron ore sites, that used to belong to mining companies that could not maintain the projects anymore.

According to a document obtained by SteelOrbis, about 60 sites were auctioned in November out of the 500 available lots. Some of the winning bidders included MS Minérios do Brasil Ltda, Mineradora Porto União Ltda, União Brasileira de Mineração Ltda and Minerax Minerações S.A.

As for the second round of auctions, PPI expects to sell 7,027 sites.


