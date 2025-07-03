 |  Login 
Brazil initiates AD probe on hot rolled stainless steel products from three countries

Thursday, 03 July 2025 15:43:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Brazilian government has launched an antidumping investigation on imports of hot rolled stainless steel products from China, India and Indonesia, according to a report published by the country’s official gazette.

The investigation, which will cover the period between July 2023 and June 2024, was initiated upon an application made by Brazilian producer Aperam Inox America do Sul SA. Preliminary studies by the Brazilian foreign trade authority found that there was sufficient evidence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry.

The products with thicknesses of 2.0-50.8 mm are classified under tariff codes 7219.11.00, 7219.12.00, 7219.13.00, 7219.14.00, 7219.21.00, 7219.22.00, 7219.23.00, 7219.24.00, 7220.11.00, 7220.12.20, and 7220.12.90 of the Mercosur Common Nomenclature (NCM).


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Brazil South America Quotas & Duties 

