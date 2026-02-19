 |  Login 
Brazil imposes definitive AD duties on Chinese CRC and HDG

Thursday, 19 February 2026 09:36:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian foreign trade authority CAMEX has approved the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of CRC and HDG from China, for a period of five years.

For CRC, the decision covers the product coiled and not coiled, in any thickness or length, charging duties varying from $322.93/mt to $670.02/mt, while for HDG, the duty will range between $284.98/mt to $709.63/mt.

In 2025, Brazil imported from China 202,000 mt of CRC, in average at $560/mt, FOB conditions. During that year, the imports of HDG from China reached 1.424 million mt, in average at $681/mt, also FOB conditions.


Tags: Galvanized Crc Flats Brazil South America Quotas & Duties 

