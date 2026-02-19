Brazil imposes definitive AD duties on Chinese CRC and HDG

The Brazilian foreign trade authority CAMEX has approved the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of CRC and HDG from China, for a period of five years.

For CRC, the decision covers the product coiled and not coiled, in any thickness or length, charging duties varying from $322.93/mt to $670.02/mt, while for HDG, the duty will range between $284.98/mt to $709.63/mt.

In 2025, Brazil imported from China 202,000 mt of CRC, in average at $560/mt, FOB conditions. During that year, the imports of HDG from China reached 1.424 million mt, in average at $681/mt, also FOB conditions.